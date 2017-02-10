AUD/USD: building a long-term bearish trend

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7812

The AUD/USD pair extended its decline down to 0.7795 this Monday, undermined by persistent dollar´s demand, and soft Chinese data released on Saturday, as the Caixin manufacturing PMI fell to 51.0 in September, from 51.6 in August. The official reading, however, was up to 52.4 from previous 51.7. The Reserve Bank of Australia will have its monetary policy meeting early Tuesday, but no surprises are expected there. Ahead of the US opening, the pair holds within the lower end of its daily range, a few pips above the 0.7800 level, and with technical readings in the 4 hours chart indicating that the decline could extend as a bearish 20 SMA, now around 0.7835, has continued capping advances, whilst the Momentum indicator retreats from its mid-line, and the RSI indicator maintains a downward slope, around 33. The pair would need to break below 0.7790 to extend its decline towards the next support, the 0.7750 region, where the pair has a couple of monthly highs from earlier this year. If this last level gives up, the bearish momentum will likely accelerate, with more bulls giving up on Aussie.

Support levels: 0.7790 0.7750 0.7715

Resistance levels: 0.7835 0.7880 0.7910

