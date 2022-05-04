Daily currency update
The Australian dollar outperformed major counterparts through trade on Tuesday, buoyed by the RBA decision to lift interest rates and join the global monetary policy tightening cycle. Having opened below 0.7050, the AUD crept toward 0.71 US cents in the lead up to the policy announcement as markets priced in 15 – 40 basis point hike. Policymakers opted for the middle ground raising the cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.35% while proffering a hawkish review of current conditions. The board significantly raised inflation projections signalling further interest rates will be required in the months ahead. Yesterday represented a marked correction and move away from previous RBA rhetoric and an admission from policymakers that Australia’s economy is not immune to the inflationary pressures plaguing other countries. Despite the market being well-positioned to absorb yesterday’s policy adjustment, the RBA’s acceptance that it needs to adopt a tightening cycle and the promise of future rate hikes was enough to push the AUD back through 0.71 and toward intraday highs at 0.7140. The uptick however didn’t extend into the overnight session as markets appeared wary of extending gains ahead of tomorrow’s all-important Fed and FOMC policy update. Domestic retail sales will likely have little impact on direction and we expect the AUD will track between the recent low at 0.7030 and 0.72 US cents in the lead-up to the Fed policy announcement and press conference.
Key movers
Price action across majors was largely contained through trade on Tuesday with the AUD the only real outlier, enjoying gains against all major counterparts. In the context of recent volatility, investors appeared content in squaring positions and preparing for the all-important FOMC meeting and press conference. The recent surge in bond prices is evidence of the market’s lofty expectations and with a 50-basis point hike fully priced in we are keenly attuned to the commentary surrounding any policy change. Having enjoyed a period of sustained support, near term USD direction depends heavily on how quickly and how far the Fed intends to increase the underlying fed funds rate. With the US yields elevated, a miss in the context of market expectations could allow for a broader USD correction while a hawkish outlook will surely consolidate recent gains and amplify pressures felt across other major units.
Expected ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7030 – 0.7230 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6680 – 0.6820 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7480 – 1.7730 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0940 – 1.1080 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9050 – 0.9180 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.