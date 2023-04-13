Published on Wednesday, fresh data on inflation in the United States, it seems, finally upset the buyers of the dollar. Although the core consumer price index (Core CPI), which does not take into account volatile food and energy prices, rose +0.4% in March (+5.6% in annual terms), the dollar came under strong selling pressure.
The positive dynamics of slowing inflation provides Fed officials with an argument in favor of monetary easing, or at least a pause in the monetary tightening cycle.
At the same time, the minutes of the March meeting of the Fed, published last night, spoke of growing recession risks in the US economy, including due to worsening credit conditions for businesses against the backdrop of a general increase in borrowing costs, i.е. increase in the interest rate. The division of opinions of the Fed's FOMC members also did not increase optimism about the prospects for the dollar: some of them support the preservation of the "hawkish" policy, others call for caution so as not to harm the economy.
One way or another, but the current situation is putting pressure on the dollar towards its further weakening, unless, of course, investors suddenly remember it as a protective asset. And this can happen if geopolitical tension suddenly rises sharply in the United States or in any other region of the world. Although - where else higher?
In other words, now is not the time to buy the dollar. The most preferable will be short positions on it.
From the events of today, the report of the Australian Bureau of Statistics, published early in the morning and reflecting the dynamics in the number of employed Australian citizens, seemed interesting. It pleased the buyers of the Australian currency. As follows from the data presented, the employment rate in Australia increased in March, while unemployment remained at the same level of 3.5% (economists expected a slowdown in employment dynamics to +20.0 thousand and an increase in unemployment by +0.1%).
The Australian dollar reacted positively to the data presented, and given the weakening of the US dollar, the AUD/USD rose during the Asian trading session and continued to grow during the European one. For the third day in a row, the pair is developing an upward trend, moving towards the key resistance levels 0.6780, 0.6810, 0.6840, and now it needs to overcome the resistance level 0.6730 in order to continue rising.
Support levels: 0.6712, 0.6685, 0.6635, 0.6600, 0.6570, 0.6500, 0.6455, 0.6390, 0.6285, 0.6200, 0.6170.
Resistance levels: 0.6730, 0.6780, 0.6800, 0.6810, 0.6840, 0.6900, 0.6920, 0.7040, 0.7110.
