AUD/USD – NZD/USD

AUDUSD breaks head & shoulders neck line at 7660/50 for a sell signal, initiallytargeting the 100 day moving average at 7610/00. We are holding around this levelthis morning.

NZDUSD broke the head and shoulders neckline at 7120 /7110 for an important sellsignal & crashed another 140 pips. Nice trade!

Daily analysis

AUDUSD oversold short term as we test the 100 day moving average at 7610/00. Abounce from here very possible targeting 7660/80. Try shorts with stops above 7700.

Be ready to sell a break below 7590 targeting 7545/35, perhaps as far as 7510/00.

NZDUSD tests strong Fibonacci support at 6995/85. Try longs with stops below 6970.A break lower is a sell signal targeting 6910/00.

We are oversold short term so a bounce from 6995/85 is certainly possible to7035/45. Further gains meet a selling opportunity at 7100/20 with stops above 7140.

Chart