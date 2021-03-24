AUD/USD – NZD/USD
AUDUSD breaks head & shoulders neck line at 7660/50 for a sell signal, initiallytargeting the 100 day moving average at 7610/00. We are holding around this levelthis morning.
NZDUSD broke the head and shoulders neckline at 7120 /7110 for an important sellsignal & crashed another 140 pips. Nice trade!
Daily analysis
AUDUSD oversold short term as we test the 100 day moving average at 7610/00. Abounce from here very possible targeting 7660/80. Try shorts with stops above 7700.
Be ready to sell a break below 7590 targeting 7545/35, perhaps as far as 7510/00.
NZDUSD tests strong Fibonacci support at 6995/85. Try longs with stops below 6970.A break lower is a sell signal targeting 6910/00.
We are oversold short term so a bounce from 6995/85 is certainly possible to7035/45. Further gains meet a selling opportunity at 7100/20 with stops above 7140.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
