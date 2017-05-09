AUD/USD: breaking higher, but could it hold?

AUD/USD Current price: 0.8010

The AUD/USD pair surged to a daily high of 0.7983, in Asia as despite the Reserve Bank has kept the official cash rate at its historic low of 1.5% for the 13th consecutive month, Governor Lower sounded a bit more confident on economic growth. Further supporting the Aussie was the Chinese Caixin services PMI, showing that the sector expanded by the most in three months in August, with the index up to 52.7 from 51.5. The Australian current account balance in Q2 printed a deficit of 9.60B, well worst than expected. Anyway, the pair broke higher ahead of US opening with mounting risk aversion once again favoring the commodity-linked currency, further fueled by the technical breakout of the 0.8000 level. The RBA has complained on the currency's strength multiple times over the past meetings ,and so far, gains beyond the 0.8000 level have been short lived, so it should not surprise if the price is unable to advance further, despite dollar's weakness. Technically, the pair is bullish as in the 4 hours chart indicators head sharply higher within positive territory, while the 20 SMA accelerated north well below the current level, and as the price seems to have finally broken above the 61.8% retracement of its latest downward move. July high is now a possible bullish target, at 0.8065, but selling pressure around it will likely push the pair lower.

Support levels: 0.7970 0.7935 0.7900

Resistance levels: 0.8030 0.8065 0.8100

