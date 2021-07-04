AUD - Australian Dollar
Friday’s session saw the Australian dollar rise from seven-month lows of 0.7445 to trade at 0.7530. The rise, which was due to a ‘mixed’ US non-farm payrolls report, brought to an end a week of losses for commodity currencies against the USD. The NZD also rose from 0.6950 to 0.7036 which saw the AUD/NZD cross rate slipping 15 points to 1.0700.
Despite the US jobs report beating market expectations on the ‘jobs created’ metric, other details within the report were less positive, resulting in the market tempering rate hike expectations from the Fed. 850k jobs were added to the economy however the unemployment rate rose from 5.8% to 5.9%, the participation rate was net unchanged and hourly earnings were muted. Analysts also noted that state and local government hiring contributed a surprisingly high 193k jobs.
Looking at the day ahead, we have ANZ job ads and the MI inflation gauge; both expected to be strong reads. Across the pond we will get an update on ANZ commodity prices before we head offshore for PMI updates from China, India and Singapore. Also worth noting the US will be observing a public holiday for independence day.
Key Movers
Equity markets rallied after the payrolls numbers were released, pushed higher by market expectations that the Fed will not be pressured by the labour market to bring forward their monetary policy agenda. The S&P500 was up nearly 1% and reached a record high, along with the NASDAQ.
Commodity prices were also higher, helping to reverse four consecutive days of losses for commodity linked currencies against the USD. Notably, oil was only 0.2% higher as the OPEC meeting failed to deliver an agreement on supply however talks are set to restart today.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7450 - 0.7600 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6290 - 0.6360 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.8260– 1.8480 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0650 - 1.0750 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9250 - 0.9290 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls target a 61.8% Fibo confluence
EUR/USD bulls step in and target a retest of the M-formation's neckline. Hourly H&S may also be in play for the bullish conviction. While the target area was achieved, there was always the risk of the price stalling along the way.
GBP/USD seesaws above 1.3800 inside monthly falling wedge
GBP/USD buyers flirt with short-term key resistance line after Friday’s recovery from mid-April lows. The cable pair seesaws around 1.3830 inside a falling wedge bullish chart pattern on the daily play. The further losses are envisioned.
GBP/USD seesaws above 1.3800 inside monthly falling wedge
GBP/USD buyers flirt with short-term key resistance line after Friday’s recovery from mid-April lows. The cable pair seesaws around 1.3830 inside a falling wedge bullish chart pattern on the daily play. The further losses are envisioned.
Ripple evaluates 11% correction
XRP price continued to rally. Ripple has been on a slow uptrend as it ended a consolidation phase and is entering a high probability reversal zone. If the bullish swings continue, Ripple is likely to enter this area and create a local top.
AMC Share Price: Shares tumble as #AMCBonds goes viral on social media
NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.