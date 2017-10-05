AUD/USD: bounce not enough to revert bearish trend

The AUD/USD pair managed to bounce from the multi-month low set yesterday at 0.7328, helped by bouncing Chinese inflation as the CPI in April rose 1.2% from a year earlier, and by 0.1% when compared to the previous month, bouncing from a 0.3% decline in March. The producer price index in the same month, however, rose 6.4% from a year earlier, below market's expectations for a 6.9% rise and easing further from the previous month's gain of 7.6%. A bounce in base metals also helped the Aussie, although the dominant bearish trend remains firm in place, with selling interest containing the pair on an advance up to 0.7388. The technical picture favors the downside, with the 4 hours chart showing that the price is unable to regain ground above a bearish 20 SMA, and technical indicators now retreating from their mid-lines. The pair has little scope to raise as long as below 0.7420, with a break below 0.7330, favoring a new leg lower towards 0.7250.

