AUD/USD: between a rock and a hard place

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7897

Despite ongoing dollar's weakness, the Aussie seems unable to regain its footing, trading around 0.7900 against it and having extended its weekly decline down to 0.7881 during Asian trading hours. Market's positive mood seen on Tuesday suffered a setback after US President Donald Trump menaced to shut down the government if the Congress does not approve the border wall between the country and Mexico, weighing on equities and denting demand for the Aussie. There were no relevant news coming from the country this week, leaving the pair in the hands of sentiment. A weaker dollar and a rising gold, prevent the pair from falling further these days. Technically, the upward potential seems well-limited, as the price is developing below its 20 SMA that anyway lacks directional strength, whilst indicators stand directionless within negative territory, reflecting the absence of dollar's demand. Nevertheless, a break below 0.7870, the immediate support, should lead to a continued slide that can extend down to the 0.7800 region, where the pair bottomed earlier this month.

Support levels: 0.7870 0.7840 0.7805

Resistance levels: 0.7930 0.7965 0.8000

