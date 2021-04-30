AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD trades sideways all this week. in a range of fewer than 100 pips. We topped exactly at key resistance at 7800/10 with shorts working on the slide to first support 7755/45. We bottomed exactly here.

NZDUSD held half way between first support at 7235/30 & the best support at7215/05.

AUDJPY tried a break above the 500 weeks moving average at 8450/60 hitting 8500 but then collapsed to 8434.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD shorts at key resistance at 7800/10 offered 50/60 pips profit on the slide to the first support at 7755/45 for profit-taking. Best support again at 7720/10. Longs need stops below 7695. A break lower targets 7675/70.

Key resistance at 7800/10. A break (& weekly close for confirmation) above 7820 opens the door to the March high at 7848/50. A break above 7865 should be a positive signal, targeting 7895/99 & as far as 8000.

NZDUSD first support at 7235/30 but the best support is at 7215/05. Longs need stops below 7195.

Minor resistance at 7285/90. Expect strong resistance at 7305/15 & a high for the week if tested. Shorts need stops above 7330.

AUDJPY holding first support at 8450/40 is more positive for today initially re-targeting 8490/8500. A break higher targets the March is high at 8534/45. A break (&weekly close for confirmation) above here is a medium-term buy signal for the start of next week.

First support at 8450/40, longs need stops below 8425. Strong support at 8400/8390. Longs need stops below 8380.

Chart