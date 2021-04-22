AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD bottomed exactly at the best support at 7715/05 with longs offered 50 pips profit.
NZDUSD bottomed exactly at first support at 7170/60 with longs offered 50 pips profit.
AUDJPY remains in a 2 month sideways trend.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD longs at best support at 7715/05 work on the bounce to minor resistance at 7745/55. Above 7765 look for 7785/90 before resistance at 7815/25. Watch for a high for the day if tested.
Best support again at 7715/05 today. Longs need stops below 7685. A break lower to targets 7675 & minor support at 7660/50.
NZDUSD longs at 7170/60 offered 50 pips profit on the bounce to strong resistance at 7210/20 & we topped exactly here. Shorts need stops above 7230. A break higher targets 7245/50 & 7260/70 with resistance at 7285/90.
First support again at 7170/60 but below 7150 meets strong support at 7125/15. Longs need stops below 7105.
AUDJPY bottomed exactly at first support at 8320/00. The pair remains in an erratic sideways trend. A break lower risks a slide to support at 8240/30. Longs need stops below 8215.
We topped exactly at first resistance at 8380/90. Above 8400 allows a further recovery to 8435/45.
Chart
