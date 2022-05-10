The AUDUSD edges higher from new 22-month low (0.6910) on Tuesday, as US dollar bulls lose pace and traders partially take profit after pair’s 4.2% loss in past three days.
Overall picture remains bearish, as larger downtrend from 2022 peak at 0.7661 made a textbook correction (0.7029/0.7265) capped by 100DMA and near Fibo 38.2% of 0.7661/0.7029 downleg, before resuming.
Break and weekly close below psychological 0.70 support added to negative signals from daily indicators, as 14-d momentum continues to trend lower deep in the negative territory and south-heading daily moving averages formed a number of bear-crosses, weighing on the Aussie.
Ideal scenario sees limited upticks by 0.7000 (reverted to resistance) and 0.7029 (previous low) to offer better selling opportunities for extension through 0.6910 (new 22-month low) towards the top of thick monthly cloud (0.6822).
Traders await Wednesday’s release of inflation data for April from China (1.8% y/y f/c vs 1.5% Mar) and the US (8.1% y/y f/c vs 8.5% Mar) which will provide fresh signals.
Res: 0.6986; 0.7000; 0.7029; 0.7075
Sup: 0.6910; 0.6877; 0.6822; 0.6758
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
