The AUD/USD is bearish. Bears are strong and I expect a bounce off the resistance once the price gets to any of the zones.
We can spot 2 POC zones. The first one is close to 0.7650 and it is also supported by the order block. Another one is higher 0.7730-50 and we could see a rejection if the price gets there. There is also a trend line supporting the move down. Targets are 0.7620 and 0.7590. Bullish move resumes if the price closes above 0.7795.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
