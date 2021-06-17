The AUD/USD is bearish. Bears are strong and I expect a bounce off the resistance once the price gets to any of the zones.

We can spot 2 POC zones. The first one is close to 0.7650 and it is also supported by the order block. Another one is higher 0.7730-50 and we could see a rejection if the price gets there. There is also a trend line supporting the move down. Targets are 0.7620 and 0.7590. Bullish move resumes if the price closes above 0.7795.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.