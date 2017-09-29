AUD/USD: bearish trend resumes

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7839

After closing flat on Thursday, the AUD/USD pair resumed its decline early Friday, as dollar's demand resurge, although ahead of the release of US PCE inflation, it remains off its weekly highs. Minor data coming from Australia, Private Sector Credit for August, came in-line with market's expectations, having a null effect on the pair. The RBA is having a monetary policy meeting earlier next week, but, as of lately, Governor Lowe is expected to reiterate that lows will remain low, and that the RBA won't follow the lead of other major central banks in the tightening path. If he changes the tone, however, the Aussie may regain the upside after falling sharply this week. The short term picture is bearish for the pair, as the price met selling interest on approaches to a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators remain below their mid-lines, with the Momentum aiming higher, but the RSI having already turned south at 36, this last anticipating a bearish extension ahead, moreover if upcoming US data surpasses expectations.

Support levels: 0.7790 0.7750 0.7715

Resistance levels: 0.7880 0.7910 0.7950

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD