Sentiment and forecast remain weak for the Australian dollar.

Aussie has recovered from its pandemic collapse against the US dollar.

Probable end of the US-China trade war subsumed in the pandemic economy.

After suffering a two year decline from the US-China trade war and then an 18-year low against the US dollar in the pandemic panic, the subsequent three month climb in the AUD/USD has not yet inspired confidence that the aussi’s worst days are behind it.

Primary in the Australian dollar’s problems are its twin positions as a resource currency and an economy closely tied to China. The global slowdown from the coronavirus lockdowns has reduced growth and resource demand in every industrial country and though many have started to permit businesses to reopen and lift social restrictions unemployment and lower consumption will keep resource demand from the factory sector far below normal for a considerable period.

China has two related issues. First its own economy was severely affected by the coronavirus. Gross domestic product contracted 6.8% in the official figures for the first quarter and the second quarter will be worse.

Second China’s economy is heavily dependent on exports and with most of the world under some degree of restriction since March demand for China’s manufacturing and assembly industries is much reduced. China does not have nearly enough domestic consumption to make up the difference even if her economy were operating at full capacity.

The Australian resource industries, which are the largest part of the nation’s exports and earnings, are facing a prolonged bout of weak prices and limited demand. Until that changes the future for the Australian dollar

After reaching its almost two decade low against the US dollarat 0.5509 on March 19 in the worldwide flight to the US dollar the recovery has taken the aussie back to its immediate per-pandemic levels.

In the longer context of the two years of the US-China trade dispute the AUD/USD has made a respectable return to about 50% of the January 2018 –March 2020 decline.

But in a historical context the aussi is near the bottom of its decade range at the 23.6% Fibonacci retrace of the July 2011 to March 2020 devaluation.

AUD/USD optimism is scarce in analysts’ view

Opinion in the FXStreet Sentiment Tables is two to one (10-5) against the aussie improving. Contributors cite the remaining strength and possible return to the pandemic risk-aversion trade as the US dollar remains the premier safety currency. The Australia criticism of China’s coronavirus responsibility was not met with pleasure in Beijing which slapped tariffs on barely imports from down under. As China buys about 30% of Australia’s exports, Canberra’s response was muted. The potential for the US-China trade dispute to escalate exists as the US has criticized Beijing’s virus culpability and as a US ally that could impact Australian China trade.

On the positive side is China’s emerging economy, and as evidence the rise in iron ore exports to the mainland. Australians relative success in combating the coronavirus was also noted.

AUD/USD market positioning is negative

The FXStreet Trading Positions Tool seconds the analysis view with a nearly two-thirds placements of orders anticipating a lower AUD/USD. Selling orders are 64% of open positions with an average rate of 0.6880, just above the current market. The 36% registering buying interest are at average of 0.6870.

Forecast Poll

The one week view in the FXStreet Forecast Poll is mildly bullish 46% to 36% with a large neutral contingent at 18%. The forecast at 0.6887 is just above the current trading level.

The difference in the one month and one quarter view is not just directional, both are strongly bullish but predictive of a substantial fall. The one month outlook is 70% bearish vs just 17% for a rise and 13% neutral. The forecast is more than three e figures lower at 0.6536. The bearish bias drops a bit in the one quarter view, 59% vs 11% with neutral gaining the bulk of the differential at 30%. Here also the forecast is more than 300 point lower at 0.6576.