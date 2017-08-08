AUD/USD: Bearish pressure easing, but an advance not yet clear

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7936

The AUD/USD pair trades higher in range, with mixed data released in Asia failing to provide directional clues. Australian business conditions, according to the National Australian Bank, improved to their highest level in nine years with the index +15 in July. Business confidence also improved, up to +12 from previous +6. However, Chinese trade data were not that encouraging, as despite the trade surplus widened for a fifth month in July, exports and imports rose by much less than expected. From a technical point of view, the pair remains confined to a limited range, although the bearish pressure seems to be easing, as in the 4 hour chart, the price is now a few pips above a flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have stabilized around neutral territory. The pair has been unable to surpass the 0.7940 region, the immediate resistance and the level to break to confirm additional gains. The main supports remains to be 0.7870, in where the pair bottomed the past two weeks, with the downside potential limited as long as the pair holds above it.

Support levels: 0.7905 0.7870 0.7840

Resistance levels: 0.7950 0.7995 0.8030

