The AUD/USD pair continues to move sideways in the short term. DXY’s rally boosted the greenback, that’s why the rate crashed after retesting 0.6530 - 0.6547 resistance zone. Fundamentally, the USD received a helping hand from the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and from the ISM Services PMI as the indicators reported better than expected data yesterday. Today, the Unemployment Claims came in at 219K versus 205K in the previous week. Tomorrow, the US NFP, Unemployment Rate, and the Average Hourly Earnings could really shake the markets.

Technically, the rate challenges the uptrend line and the weekly pivot point of 0.6430. A valid breakdown may signal more declines. The next major downside target is represented by the 0.6363. A larger downside movement could be activated by a valid breakdown through this static support.