AUD/USD: bearish, more slides ahead below 0.7520
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7536
The Aussie is among the worst performers this Thursday, down to a fresh weekly low against the greenback and under pressure for a fourth consecutive day. The pair trades around 0.7525, the 38.2% retracement of its June rally, with the Australian currency undermined by a retracement in base metals' prices after an early advance, and persistent weakness in equities.
Technically, the pair is poised to extend its decline according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, given that indicators have reached fresh 2-week lows, maintaining their downward strength, whilst the 20 SMA accelerated its decline, now converging with a Fibonacci resistance around 0.7570. A Break below the 0.7520 region , where the pair bottomed intraday multiple times last week, should open doors to a steeper slide, with 0.7470, the 61.8% retracement of the same rally becoming a probable bearish target.
Support levels: 0.7520 0.7470 0.7425
Resistance levels: 0.7565 0.7600 0.7635
