AUD/USD: bearish momentum accelerates 0.7250 at sight

The Australian dollar extended its decline overnight, plummeting against the greenback to 0.7388, a fresh 2017 low. The Australian trade balance showed that the trade surplus narrowed in March, resulting in A$3.11 billion. Exports rose by 2.0% while imports advanced 5.0% in the same period. However, the Caixin Chinese services PMI for April resulted at 51.5, missing expectations of 52.6 and below previous 52.2, hitting the Aussie. Positive employment figures coming from the US maintain the pair in bearish mode, with the 4 hours chart showing that technical indicators maintain their bearish stance, despite being at oversold readings. The 20 SMA in the mentioned chart turned sharply lower, far above the current level, a sign of the strong bearish momentum that dominates the pair. Further slides below 0.7365, now the immediate support, will open doors for a steeper decline, down to 0.7250 a major long-term static support.

