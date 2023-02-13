AUD/USD bearish megatrend pandemic cross on daily timeframe

AUD/USD technical analysis
-
Megatrend Pandemic Bearish.
-
ATR is 85 pips.
-
0.6803 is the first target.
-
Important support.
-
Q L3 target is the swing target.
MEGATREND MAs: Bearish
D1 chart AUD/USD
1. Megatrend Pandemic pattern.
2. ATR intraday target.
3. Daily target zone.
4. Swing target zone.
Bearish pandemic cross happens in the AUDUSD daily chart. The market should drop as technical drop is signaled in the price action chart. Additionally, domestic economic pressures such as skyrocketing interest rates and persistent inflation pose a greater threat to Australia falling into a recession than global instability, financial experts have warned. IMO,
The Government will tax Australian citizens higher if China goes into recession. It happens because Govt tax revenue will drop from the holes Australia dig in the ground and export. The first target is 0.6863 followed by 0.6803 and 0.6618.
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
