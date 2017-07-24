AUD/USD: base metals' gains supporting the Aussie

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7945

The AUD/USD pair trades recovered ground above the 0.7900 mark after flirting with the level on Friday, retaking its short term bullish stance and still poised to test and even break above 0.8000. An advance in base metals, such as cooper as gold, is backing the Aussie, also helped by a recovery in oil prices after the OPEC and non-OPEC ministers' meeting ended up with Saudi Arabia announcing an output cut on its self oil allocation. The 4 hours chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that the price managed to advance above a still horizontal 20 SMA, currently at 0.7930, while technical indicators have lost directional strength after entering positive territory, failing to support the upside, but at least enough to contain declines. The multi-month high set last week at 0.7986 is the level to surpass to confirm additional gains, with the next probable bullish target being then 0.8020 in the short term.

Support levels: 0.7930 0.7905 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.7985 0.8020 0.8050

