AUD/USD: backed by hopes of Chinese growth

AUD/USD Current price: 0.8104

The AUD/USD pair trades at its highest since May 2015, having priced 0.8124 to currently consolidate a few pips above the 0.8100 mark. Dollar's sell-off coupled with mixed data coming from Australia and China. In Aussie land, Home Loans surged by 2.9% in July, beating expectations of a 1.0% advance. Chinese trade balance surplus with the US rose to $26.23 billion in August, from $25.2 billion in July. Also, exports were up 5.5% from a year ago in dollar terms, while imports were up 13.3% in dollar terms. The strong gain in imports, backs the case for solid growth data for this third quarter of the year. Short term overstretched to the upside, the 4 hours chart shows that the price moved far above an anyway bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are losing upwards strength within overbought territory, not enough to confirm that the pair has topped for the day, but rather reflecting the ongoing consolidation. Should the pair extend its advance beyond the mentioned daily high, the pair has scope to extend its gains up to 0.8162, May 2015 monthly high.

Support levels: 0.8065 0.8030 0.8000

Resistance levels: 0.8125 0.8160 0.8200

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD