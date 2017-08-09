AUD/USD: backed by hopes of Chinese growth
AUD/USD Current price: 0.8104
The AUD/USD pair trades at its highest since May 2015, having priced 0.8124 to currently consolidate a few pips above the 0.8100 mark. Dollar's sell-off coupled with mixed data coming from Australia and China. In Aussie land, Home Loans surged by 2.9% in July, beating expectations of a 1.0% advance. Chinese trade balance surplus with the US rose to $26.23 billion in August, from $25.2 billion in July. Also, exports were up 5.5% from a year ago in dollar terms, while imports were up 13.3% in dollar terms. The strong gain in imports, backs the case for solid growth data for this third quarter of the year. Short term overstretched to the upside, the 4 hours chart shows that the price moved far above an anyway bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are losing upwards strength within overbought territory, not enough to confirm that the pair has topped for the day, but rather reflecting the ongoing consolidation. Should the pair extend its advance beyond the mentioned daily high, the pair has scope to extend its gains up to 0.8162, May 2015 monthly high.
Support levels: 0.8065 0.8030 0.8000
Resistance levels: 0.8125 0.8160 0.8200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.