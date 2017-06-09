AUD/USD: Aussie's decline stalled at key support

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7969

The AUD/USD trimmed most of its Wednesday's gains, unable to sustain gains beyond the 0.8000 figure after the release of Q2 GDP figures. Australia’s economy grew at a rate of 0.8% in the second quarter, matching market's expectations, with the annual rate also in line with market's forecast at 1.8%. The data failed to motivate bull, while the sour tone in equities during the Asian session sent the pair back lower, movement that extended during European hours. The pair's decline has so far stalled at a key support, the 61.8% retracement of the latest weekly decline at 0.7965, and the 4 hours chart shows that the price is holding above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are aiming to bounce from their mid-lines, as despite Aussie' current weakness, the greenback remains being the less attractive currency across the board. Below the mentioned Fibo support, the next one comes at 0.7935, above which the pair held ever since the week started. Above 0.800, the upward momentum should resume, with scope then to test the yearly high of 0.8065.

Support levels: 0.7965 0.7935 0.7900

Resistance levels: 0.8000 0.8030 0.8065

