AUD/USD: Aussie weighed by Chinese data, bearish
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7817
The Aussie is the worst performer this Monday, hit by news coming from China. After a long holidays´ week, the country returned with negative news, as the Caixin Services PMI was a huge disappointing, with the sector's growth down to its lowest in 21 months. The index came in at 50.6 for September, down from 52.7 in September. Also weighing on the Aussie was the outcome of New Zealand election, as no clear winner emerged. Despite the greenback is trading with a soft tone, the AUD/USD pair is down daily basis around 0.7755, not far from the almost three-month low set on Friday at 0.7732. The technical picture for the pair is bearish short term, given that in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA gained downward momentum above the current level, now providing a dynamic resistance around 0.8000, whilst the Momentum indicator consolidates within bearish territory, but the RSI begun heading lower, currently at 32, anticipating some further slides ahead, particularly on a break below the mentioned low, with room them for a slide down to 0.7680.
Support levels: 0.7730 0.7680 0.7640
Resistance levels: 0.7800 0.7835 0.7880
