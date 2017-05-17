AUD/USD: Aussie unable to capitalize dollar's weakness

The Australian dollar suffers despite gold strength and dollar's broad weakness, undermined by the poor performance of equities, down amid Trump-triggered risk aversion. Further denting Aussie demand were worst-than-expected local data, as consumer confidence fell in May, with the Westpac index posting -1.1% from previous -0.7%. Wage price index during the first quarter of the years came in line with market's expectations and barely changed from the previous quarter. The pair advanced up to 0.7443 at the beginning of the day, but was once again rejected from the level, now struggling to hold around the 0.7400 level. In the 4 hours chart, the price is developing below its 20 SMA while technical indicators entered bearish territory with modest downward slopes, not enough at this point to confirm a bearish extension. Nevertheless, the upside remains well limited with strong selling interest aligned near the daily descendant trend line coming from this year high, today at 0.7450.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.