AUD/USD: Aussie retreats further from 0.8000

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7934

The Australian dollar extended its decline against the greenback to a fresh weekly low of 0.7914, undermined by soft macroeconomic data released in Asia. Australian trade balance posted a surplus of 0.86 million, well below market's expectations of 1.7 billion, while exports fell by 1% in June, following a 9% gain in May. Also, the Chinese Caixin Services PMI came at 51.5 in July, down from previous 51.6 and the expected 51.9. The pair managed to bounce from the mentioned low, help by a recovery in commodity prices, as equities turned south in Asia, spurring risk aversion across European markets and somehow, backing the safe-haven metal. From a technical point of view, the AUD/USD pair presents a bearish stance short term, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is now developing well below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators are barely recovering from oversold readings, rather reflecting the latest bounce than suggesting an upward extension. Should the decline extend below the mentioned low, 0.7870 comes as the next possible bearish target for this Thursday, although further declines seem unlikely, as the market will probably enter wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday's US Nonfarm Payroll.

Support levels: 0.7935 0.7905 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.7995 0.8030 0.8065

