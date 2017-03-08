AUD/USD: Aussie retreats further from 0.8000
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7934
The Australian dollar extended its decline against the greenback to a fresh weekly low of 0.7914, undermined by soft macroeconomic data released in Asia. Australian trade balance posted a surplus of 0.86 million, well below market's expectations of 1.7 billion, while exports fell by 1% in June, following a 9% gain in May. Also, the Chinese Caixin Services PMI came at 51.5 in July, down from previous 51.6 and the expected 51.9. The pair managed to bounce from the mentioned low, help by a recovery in commodity prices, as equities turned south in Asia, spurring risk aversion across European markets and somehow, backing the safe-haven metal. From a technical point of view, the AUD/USD pair presents a bearish stance short term, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is now developing well below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators are barely recovering from oversold readings, rather reflecting the latest bounce than suggesting an upward extension. Should the decline extend below the mentioned low, 0.7870 comes as the next possible bearish target for this Thursday, although further declines seem unlikely, as the market will probably enter wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday's US Nonfarm Payroll.
Support levels: 0.7935 0.7905 0.7870
Resistance levels: 0.7995 0.8030 0.8065
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.