AUD/USD: at 3-month lows on disappointing Australian inflation

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7716

Australian quarterly inflation below expected reinforces on-hold RBA's stance.

US data may interrupt the downward movement, but the bearish trend will prevail.

The Australian dollar plunged to its lowest since July 13th against the greenback, with the pair down to 0.7699 so far this Wednesday. The catalyst for the sharp decline was inflation, as Q3 estimates were below market's estimates, and in some cases, below previous quarter readings. CPI rose in the quarter by 0.6%, and by 1.8% yearly basis, this last, below previous 1.9%. Trimmed figures were no better, up by 0.4% and 1.8% respectively, both missing market's expectations. The readings reinforce RBA's current monetary policy stance to keep rates at record lows for longer, highlighting the imbalances between it and the Fed and reinforcing the dominant bearish trend.

Ahead of US data releases, the pair is bearish short term, with the price well below a now sharply bearish 20 SMA, and technical indicators within oversold territory, having lost downward strength amid the ongoing short-term consolidative stage, but by no means indicating that the pair can change course. Worse-than-expected US data could trigger an upward corrective movement, but the investors will likely wait until the dust settles, to resume selling at higher levels.

Support levels: 0.7690 0.7650 0.7610

Resistance levels: 0.7730 0.7775 0.7820

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD