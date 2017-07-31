AUD/USD: Asian data weighs, but downside limited

The AUD/USD pair trades marginally lower this Monday, hit during Asian trading hours by a decline in the Chinese manufacturing PMI, down to 51.4 in July from previous 51.7, while the services PMI fell to 54.5 in July from 54.9 in June. As for Australian data, the Melbourne Institute inflation came in line with expectations, up by 0.1% in July and by 2.7% from a year before. The pair hovers within a limited intraday range, with market players warming up for bigger events later this week, including a BOE's super Thursday and the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The 4 hours chart shows that the price stands a few pips below a bullish 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator heads nowhere around its 50 level as the Momentum aims higher right below its 100 level, all of which reflects the absence of directional strength. Still, the greenback looks unattractive, limiting chances of a downward move, even if upcoming US data beats expectations.

