AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6766

Risk aversion weighed on the Aussie, commodities added further pressure.

Chinese official PMI to set the tone at the beginning of the week.

AUD/USD would likely accelerate its decline on a break below 0.6635.

The AUD/USD pair finished the week little changed in the 0.6760 price zone, although having set a three-week low of 0.6738, amid broad dollar’s strength on the back of risk aversion, despite most of this last was triggered by US political turmoil. Stocks suffered from the fled to safety while commodities ended the week with losses, all of which further dented demand for the Aussie.

The macroeconomic calendar will be quite busy in Asia this week, despite China will be spending most of the week off due to the celebration of the Golden Week. Anyway, this Monday, the world´s second-largest economy will publish the official Manufacturing PMI for September, expected at 49.7 and the Non-Manufacturing PMI, seen at 54.2. The Caixin Manufacturing Index for the same month will also be out, seen at 50.2 from a previous 50.4. Australia will release Private Sector Credit, but the most relevant event these days is the RBA monetary policy meeting, as the central bank is expected to cut rates to a record low of 0.75%.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair finished the week just below the 23.6% retracement of its July/August decline, a sign that more falls are in the docket. In the daily chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair spent the week below its 20 DMA, which anyway offers a modest bullish slope. Technical indicators pared their declines, but hold directionless well into negative territory. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is just below a mild-bearish 20 SAM, while technical indicators recovered within negative levels, holding just below their midlines. The pair has room to retest 0.6676, the multi-year low set last August if it breaks below 0.6730, the immediate support. The upside is being limited by sellers aligned around the 0.6800 figure.

Support levels: 0.6735 0.6700 0.6670

Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840