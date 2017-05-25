AUD/USD analysis: weighed by oil, gaining bearish strength

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7451

The Aussie was strongly affected by oil's decline falling against the greenback down to the current 0.7450 area, trimming all of its early week gains. The AUD/USD pair advanced up to 0.7515 at the beginning of the day, meeting selling interest around the high set earlier this week. The Australian macroeconomic calendar has offered nothing significant this week, and will remain empty this Friday, which means that the pair will keep on following commodities for direction. Despite dollar's weakness, the risk has turned to the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, the price has broken and accelerated below its 20 SMA and the 200 EMA, while technical indicators maintain their sharp bearish slopes within negative territory. The pair is forming a short term double top formation, with the neckline at Wednesday's low of 0.7442, now the immediate support and the level to break to confirm further slides for the last day of the week.

Support levels: 0.7440 0.7400 0.7365

Resistance levels: 0.7470 0.7515 0.7550

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD