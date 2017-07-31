AUD/USD analysis: waiting for RBA´s monetary policy decision

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7992

The AUD/USD pair closed the day pretty much unchanged at 0.7992, recovering from an early decline to 0.7955. The Aussie came under selling pressure at the beginning of the day, amid a disappointing Chinese manufacturing PMI, down to 51.4 in July from previous 51.7, while the official services PMI fell to 54.5 in the same month from 54.9 previously. In Australia, the Melbourne Institute inflation came in line with expectations, up by 0.1% in July and by 2.7% from a year before, although tepid official inflation figures released earlier in the month weighed more on investors' sentiment. The Reserve Bank of Australia is having its monetary policy meeting during the upcoming Asian session, largely expected to maintain rates unchanged at 1.5%, while market anticipates a mostly dovish statement form policymakers, given their latest comments. The 4 hours chart presents a neutral stance, as the price keeps hovering around a modestly bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have recovered, now barely above their mid-lines and with limited upward strength. A surprise hawkish stance can push the pair beyond its immediate resistance at 0.8020, anticipating then a continued advance for this Tuesday.

Support levels: 0.7935 0.7905 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.8020 0.8065 0.8100

