AUD/USD analysis: waiting for fresh clues

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7531

The AUD/USD pair saw a modest intraday advance, but closed pretty much unchanged at 0.7530, as a local holiday, the absence of first-tier macroeconomic releases and upcoming Central Banks announcements kept investors side-lined. The pair advanced modestly at the beginning of the day, but the sour tone of equities limited gains. Australia will release its May business indexes during the upcoming session, while China will present its May money figures, none of them enough to trigger sharp moves during the upcoming session. The pair has been easing ever since topping at 0.7566 last week, but a steeper bearish move is not yet clear, as technical readings indicate an ongoing consolidative phase, reinforced by buying interest surging on approaches to the 0.7500 region. In the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering around a now horizontal 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator hovers around its 100 level, and the RSI indicator heads modestly lower around 54. A downward acceleration below the 0.7500 threshold should favor a decline towards the 0.7400 region, but even then, the risk of a continued decline will remain limited.

Support levels: 0.7500 0.7450 0.7410

Resistance levels: 0.7565 0.7600 0.7640

