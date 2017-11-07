AUD/USD analysis: upside limited by stocks' weakness

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7638

The AUD/USD pair rose to 0.7423, its highest for this week, backed by dollar's weakness, although stocks´ negative tone limited the advance. Mixed news came from Australia at the beginning of the day, as the NAB business survey showed that business conditions improved in June, with the index up to 15 from previous 12, whilst business confidence also surged, from 7 to 9. Home loans in May, however, missed the mark, surging by 1.0% against expectations of a 1.5% advance, but improving from previous month -1.9%. The country will release the Westpac Consumer Confidence for July, while China will unveil June money figures, none of them enough to trigger sharp movements in the pair. The 4 hours chart presents a mildly positive tone, as the price holds above a still flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators consolidate within positive territory, lacking strength enough to confirm additional advances. Persistent dollar's weakness will probably keep the downside limited, but gains beyond 0.7700 seem quite unlikely as selling interest is large on spikes beyond it.

Support levels: 0.7600 0.7570 0.7530

Resistance levels: 0.7665 0.7700 0.7740

