AUD/USD analysis: unable to hold above 0.8000, but downside limited

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7980

The AUD/USD pair edged lower this Tuesday, retreating from a daily high of 0.8042, still unable to settle above the 0.8000 level. Despite broad dollar's weakness and strength among equities and commodities at the beginning of the day, an on-hold RBA weighed mode. The Reserve Bank of Australia left rates on hold at record low of 1.5% as expected, while Governor Lowe, in the accompanying statement indicated that “an appreciating exchange rate would be expected to result in a slower pick-up in economic activity and inflation than currently forecast,” also a stance well-known by the market. The pair remains within its recent range, presenting a neutral-to-bearish stance short term, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head modestly lower around their mid-lines. The pair would need to break below 0.7935, the immediate support, to extend its decline during the upcoming hours, yet only below 0.7870 the pair will turn bearish, quite unlikely according to current market conditions.

Support levels: 0.7935 0.7905 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.8020 0.8065 0.8100

