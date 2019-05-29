AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6914
- Australia to release April housing data during the upcoming Asian session.
- Trade tensions likely favor the downside in AUD/USD.
The AUD/USD pair traded uneventfully for a third consecutive day, although it reached a lower low for the week at 0.6903 and settled marginally lower for the day in the 0.6910 price zone. The market stayed away from the pair despite ruling risk aversion, which resulted in equities plummeting. Despite appreciating, the dollar pared gains mid-US session, as buying receded once the currency approached critical levels, particularly against European rivals. Australia will release HIA New Home Sales for April, previously at -0.1% and Building Permits for the same month seen flat after a sharp decline in the previous month.
The AUD/USD pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance short-term, as, in the 4 hours chart, a mild-bearish 100 SMA keeps capping the upside, with sellers rejecting around it any attempt of advancing. The pair is now also below the 20 SMA which is losing its bullish strength and barely ten pips below the larger one, indicating the absence of directional strength. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart rest flat just below their midlines.
Support levels: 0.6895 0.6865 0.6825
Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6965 0.7000
