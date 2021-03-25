AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar declined by 54 pips or 0.70% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the weekly support level at 0.7611 during yesterday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H and the daily time-frame charts. The AUD/USD exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower during the following trading session.

On the other hand, the currency exchange rate might make a brief pullback towards the 0.7675 level today.