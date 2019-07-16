AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7011
- US President Trump said that there’s a long way to go with China.
- RBA Meeting’s Minutes showed that policymakers are willing to keep cutting rates.
- AUD/USD failure near 0.7050 discouraged bulls, bears taking over once below 0.7000.
The AUD/USD pair reached a daily high of 0.7043 at the beginning of the day, to later retreat to the current 0.7010 price zone. The Reserve Bank of Australia released the Minutes of its latest meeting, which showed that policymakers are willing to ease further if necessary, something that didn’t surprise market payers. The pair eased on as the dollar re-took center stage, following the release of stronger-than-anticipated US Retail Sales.
The Australian currency, on the other hand, was undermined by renewed trade-war concerns, after US President Trump said that that there’s a long way to go with China on trade, and said that the US could impose tariffs on another $325 billion worth of Chinese imports if they wanted to. The poor performance of US equities added to the pair’s bearish case. Australia will release the Westpac Leading Index for June this Wednesday, previously at -0.08%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading around a bullish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, which develops above the larger one, as technical indicators keep retreating within positive levels, the Momentum lacking directional strength and the RSI heading south at around 52. Therefore, the short-term picture is mildly bearish, with additional declines to be confirmed on a break below 0.6995, the immediate support.
Support levels: 0.6995 0.6950 0.6915
Resistance levels: 0.7050 0.7095 0.7130
