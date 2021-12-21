AUD/USD
Starting from mid-Monday up to the start of Tuesday's European trading hours, the AUD/USD pair has been trading almost flat between the 0.7100 and 0.7120 levels. However, on Tuesday morning, the pair was approached by the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average.
If the 50-hour simple moving average provides enough resistance for a decline, the rate would most likely look for support in the 0.7100 level. Further below, note the early Monday low-level zone at 0.7080/0.7085 and the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 0.7070.
Meanwhile, a surge above the 50-hour SMA is most likely going to reach for the combined resistance of the 200-hour SMA and the weekly simple pivot point at 0.7142/0.7147. Above the two technical levels, there is no resistance as high as the 0.7200 mark and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 0.7204.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.1300
EUR/USD climbed to a session high of 1.1303 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. With markets staying relatively quiet amid a lack of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the pair turned flat on the day near 1.1280 heading into the American session.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains around 1.3250
GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session on Brexit headlines and climbed to the 1.3250 area. With trading action turning subdued the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. Investors eye Omicron-related news.
Gold flirts with 200/100-DMAs confluence, just below $1,800
Omicron fears, weaker USD assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. The Fed's hawkish outlook, rising US bond yields capped gains amid the risk-on mood.
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
NKE just does it again with earnings beat on top and bottom
Nike reported earnings after the close on Monday. NKE stock is higher after a beat on revenue and earnings per share. Nike says Vietnam production levels are now back to 80% of prior volumes.