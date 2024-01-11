Share:

AUD/USD trades with a positive bias for the second straight day amid a modest USD downtick.

The mixed Australian trade balance figures fail to provide any meaningful impetus to the major.

China’s economic woes might cap gains amid Fed rate cut uncertainty and ahead of the US CPI.

The AUD/USD pair attracts some buyers for the second straight day on Thursday and sticks to modest intraday gains near the top end of its weekly range, above the 0.6700 mark through the early European session. The prevalent upbeat market mood is seen as a key factor benefitting the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD), which seems rather unaffected by softer domestic consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated from the 4.9% YoY rate to 4.3% in November, marking its lowest level in nearly two years and missing estimates for a reading of 4.4%.

Meanwhile, data released earlier this Thursday showed that the Australian trade surplus widened to A$11.437 billion in December from A$7.129 billion previous. The surge was led by a modest 2.4% increase in exports and a sharp 7.9% month-on-month drop in imports, which pointed to a weaker domestic demand. This was offset by a softer US Dollar (USD), which continues to be undermined by the uncertainty over the timing of when the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates, and does little to hinder the AUD/USD pair's intraday uptick. That said, investors have been scaling back their expectations for aggressive Fed policy easing amid a still-resilient US economy.

This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which should help limit any meaningful US downside. Apart from this, persistent worries about a slow economic recovery in China should contribute to capping gains for the China-proxy Aussie. Traders might also refrain from placing fresh directional bets and look to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the North American session, for cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. This, in turn, will influence the USD price dynamics and determine the near-term trajectory for the AUD/USD pair, warranting some caution for bullish traders and before positioning for further upside.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, spot prices currently trade just below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent downfall from a multi-month peak touched in December. The said barrier is pegged near the 0.6730-0.6735 region, which now coincides with the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and should act as a pivotal point. Given that the AUD/USD pair earlier this week showed resilience below the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, a sustained strength beyond the mentioned barrier should pave the way for additional gains.

That said, any subsequent move up is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 0.6755-0.6760 confluence, comprising the 50% Fibo. level and the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. That said, some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and lift the AUD/USD pair towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 0.6780 region, en route to the 0.6800 mark. The momentum could get extended further to the 0.6835-0.6840 supply zone before spot prices climb to the multi-month peak, around the 0.6870 region touched on December 28.

On the flip side, weakness below the 0.6700 round figure might continue to find decent support near the 0.6680 area, representing the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. This is followed by the monthly swing low, around the 0.6640 region, which if broken decisively could drag the AUD/USD pair to the 0.6600 mark, or the 50-day SMA. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and prompt aggressive technical selling.