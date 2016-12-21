AUD/USD analysis: too close to critical 0.7210 support

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7246

The AUD/USD pair advanced up to 0.7279 intraday, but quickly turned south and closed the day in the red in the 0.7240 region. The pair has trimmed all of its Tuesday gains, as despite some profit taking on recent dollar's gains, the American currency remains as the strongest in FX board. Weighing on the Aussie, and in fact, in all the commodity-related bloc, was a slump in oil prices following a larger-than-expected build in US stockpiles as reported by the EIA. The macroeconomic calendar will remain empty during the upcoming Asian session, anticipating limited ranges among major pairs. The short term picture for the AUD/USD pair is modestly bearish, as in the 1 hour chart, the price is now nearing its daily low and below a directionless 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned south within negative territory, after failing to overcome their mid-lines. In the 4 hours chart, a strongly bearish 20 SMA continues capping advances, whilst the RSI indicator resumes its decline after barely correcting oversold readings, in line with further slides towards 0.7210, a major Fibonacci support, as the level stands for the 61.8% retracement of the early year rally.

Support: levels: 0.7210 0.7175 0.7140

Resistance levels: 0.7290 0.7330 0.7370

