AUD/USD

On Thursday, the Australian Dollar surged by 37 pips or 0.50% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached 50– and 200– hour SMAs during Thursday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, bullish traders could pressure the AUD/USD exchange rate higher within Friday's trading session.

However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 0.7378 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.