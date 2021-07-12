AUD/USD

On Friday, the Australian Dollar edged higher by 80 pips 1.08% against the US Dollar. The surge was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during Friday's trading session.

As for the near future, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate is likely to continue to trend upside. Bullish traders might target the 0.7570 area during the following trading session.

However, the 200– hour SMA at 0.7490 could still provide resistance for the exchange rate within this session.