AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6911
- China to release the official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI.
- Aussie getting mixed clues from commodities, with oil collapsing and gold soaring.
The AUD/USD pair remained confined to a well-limited range, falling, however to a fresh weekly low of 0.6898, irrelevant in terms of trend yet clearly indicating where the strength is. The quietness around the pair, partially due to the absence of first-tier data coming from Asia, could come to an end this Friday, as China will publish the NBS Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 49.9 in May vs. a previous 50.1, and the Non-Manufacturing Index for the same period, seen improving to 54.5 from 54.3 in April. Should Chinese data result below the market's expectations, the negative tone of the Aussie will likely increase. Australia will publish some minor credit figures that will hardly affect the local currency.
From a technical point of view, the pair maintains a neutral-to-bearish stance, having spent the week confined to a 40 pips' range. In the 4 hours chart, a directionless 20 SMA converges with a bearish 100 SMA, with the price failing around this last earlier this week. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart gain downward momentum within negative levels, in line with further slides ahead.
Support levels: 0.6895 0.6865 0.6825
Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6965 0.7000
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from daily lows, stands pat daily basis
The EUR/USD pair bounced right after London fix, with no apparent reason for dollar's retracement. Still, the pair stands 15 pips away from daily lows, as risk aversion related to US-China trade tensions remains as the main market motor.
GBP/USD loses 1.2600 as dollar resumes advance
The greenback advances amid renewed demand for the safe-haven currency and despite unimpressive local data. Pound weighed by persistent uncertainty related to the future of Brexit.
USD/JPY loses momentum ahead of 110, trades in upper half of daily range near 109.90
After failing to take advantage of the broad USD strength earlier this week with the sour market sentiment helping the JPY stay resilient against its major rivals as a safe-haven, the USD/JPY pair gained traction on Thursday and advanced to a weekly high of 109.93 in the last hour before going into a consolidation phase.
WTI digs a deeper oil-well below trend line support, 61.8% Fibo & prior weekly low
The price of oil has taken another nosedive on Thursday, this time with global growth concerns accompanied by a surprise Energy Information Administration report that showed that crude supplies edged lower by just 300,000 barrels for the week ended May 24.
Gold consolidates gains, heads for the highest close in two weeks
The decline of the US Dollar during the American session and the move toward daily lows in the US yields favored another leg higher in gold prices.