AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6911

China to release the official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI.

Aussie getting mixed clues from commodities, with oil collapsing and gold soaring.

The AUD/USD pair remained confined to a well-limited range, falling, however to a fresh weekly low of 0.6898, irrelevant in terms of trend yet clearly indicating where the strength is. The quietness around the pair, partially due to the absence of first-tier data coming from Asia, could come to an end this Friday, as China will publish the NBS Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 49.9 in May vs. a previous 50.1, and the Non-Manufacturing Index for the same period, seen improving to 54.5 from 54.3 in April. Should Chinese data result below the market's expectations, the negative tone of the Aussie will likely increase. Australia will publish some minor credit figures that will hardly affect the local currency.

From a technical point of view, the pair maintains a neutral-to-bearish stance, having spent the week confined to a 40 pips' range. In the 4 hours chart, a directionless 20 SMA converges with a bearish 100 SMA, with the price failing around this last earlier this week. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart gain downward momentum within negative levels, in line with further slides ahead.

Support levels: 0.6895 0.6865 0.6825

Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6965 0.7000

