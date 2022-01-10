On Monday morning, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate reached the 0.7200 mark and the weekly simple pivot point at 0.7197. Meanwhile, the rate shortly found support in the 0.7180 mark and the 50-hour simple moving average near 0.7170.

If the currency pair surges above the 0.7200 mark, the 200-hour simple moving average near 0.7220 might act as resistance. Higher above, the weekly R1 might stop the AUD/USD at 0.7264.

Meanwhile, a decline might have to pass the 0.7180 mark and the 50-hour simple moving average near 0.7170, before aiming at the last week's low levels at 0.7140/0.7130.