AUD/USD analysis: struggling at key resistance, limited by 0.8000

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7968

The AUD/USD pair gained for a third consecutive week, unable, however, to regain the 0.8000 threshold. The pair settled at 0.7968 on Friday, as commodity-related currencies were the most benefited from tepid US data. Gold prices holding near yearly highs around $1,330.00 a troy ounce, alongside with rising equities, backed the Aussie. Australian will offer its TD Securities inflation figures for August at the beginning of the week, which may dent AUD strength if the University of Melbourne figures miss expectations. From a technical perspective, the pair remains unable to settle above the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline between 0.8065 and 0.7807, around the current level, as the daily chart shows multiple failed attempts since early August. In the same chart, technical indicators remain within positive territory, but with no clear directional strength, whilst the 20 SMA aims to turn higher around 0.7905, also the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned slide. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA remains horizontal below the current level, while the RSI indicator is also flat at 57, while the Momentum indicator heads north within positive territory, leaning the scale towards the upside.

Support levels: 0.7935 0.7900 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.7995 0.8020 0.8065

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD