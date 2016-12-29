AUD/USD analysis: struggling around major Fibonacci resistance
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7207
The AUD/USD pair recovered up to a fresh weekly high of 0.7223, after failing to break below the 0.7140/50 region, a major static support area. Still the pair ended the day right below 0.7210, the 61.8% retracement of its yearly bullish rally, indicating that speculative interest is still hesitating over re-buying the Aussie. There have been no major releases in Australia this week, and during the upcoming Asian session, the country will publish just a minor report on private sector credit, which means that the pair will probably continue trading according to sentiment, taking clues from stocks. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the upside remains well-limited, as despite the price has recovered above a now flat 20 SMA, technical indicators lack directional strength within neutral territory. Below 0.7200, the risk will turn back towards the downside, although it would take a break of the 0.7145 support to confirm a steeper decline towards the 0.7000 region for the upcoming days.
Support: levels: 0.7190 0.7145 0.7100
Resistance levels: 0.7220 0.7250 0.7290
