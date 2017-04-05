AUD/USD analysis: struggling around 0.7400, bearish
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7400
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.7382, its lowest since January 11th, and closed a few pips above it, undermined by poor Chinese data released at the beginning of the day and continued weakness in commodity. The Caixin China Services PMI fell for the fourth straight month in April to 51.5, down from 52.1 in March. The news came following a softening manufacturing index also, at the beginning of the week. In Australia, that the trade surplus narrowed in March, resulting in A$3.11 billion. Exports rose by 2.0% while imports advanced 5.0% in the same period. The RBA will release the Minutes of its latest meeting during the upcoming Asian session, but there's little room for surprises in that front. The pair reached extreme oversold conditions after falling for a second consecutive day, with intraday technical readings far from suggesting an end to the ongoing decline, as in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA turned sharply lower above the current level, whilst technical indicators are now consolidating within oversold territory.
Support levels: 0.7375 0.7330 0.7290
Resistance levels: 0.7445 0.7490 0.7530
