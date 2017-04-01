AUD/USD analysis: stronger upward potential above 0.7290
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7256
The AUD/USD pair traded as high as 0.7284 right after the release of US FOMC Minutes, but failed to sustain its late gains and retreated some 30 pips ahead of the Asian opening. Aussie's rally was sustained by gains in base metals and the positive tone in worldwide major stocks, and probably the absence of macroeconomic releases in the country that can affect the ongoing momentum. Up for a second day in-a-row, the pair retreated after testing a sharply bearish 20 DMA, but in intraday charts, its poised to extend its advance as long as the 0.7250 immediate support holds, as in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA keeps advancing, now surpassing the 0.7210 static Fibonacci support, whilst technical indicators have barely retreated after reaching overbought readings. An extension beyond 0.7290, however, is now required to confirm a new leg higher towards 0.7400, while, on the other hand, a break below 0.7210 will put the pair back in bearish mode, targeting then 0.7145.
Support: levels: 0.7250 0.7210 0.7175
Resistance levels: 0.7290 0.7330 0.7380
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.