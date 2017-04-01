AUD/USD analysis: stronger upward potential above 0.7290

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7256

The AUD/USD pair traded as high as 0.7284 right after the release of US FOMC Minutes, but failed to sustain its late gains and retreated some 30 pips ahead of the Asian opening. Aussie's rally was sustained by gains in base metals and the positive tone in worldwide major stocks, and probably the absence of macroeconomic releases in the country that can affect the ongoing momentum. Up for a second day in-a-row, the pair retreated after testing a sharply bearish 20 DMA, but in intraday charts, its poised to extend its advance as long as the 0.7250 immediate support holds, as in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA keeps advancing, now surpassing the 0.7210 static Fibonacci support, whilst technical indicators have barely retreated after reaching overbought readings. An extension beyond 0.7290, however, is now required to confirm a new leg higher towards 0.7400, while, on the other hand, a break below 0.7210 will put the pair back in bearish mode, targeting then 0.7145.

Support: levels: 0.7250 0.7210 0.7175

Resistance levels: 0.7290 0.7330 0.7380

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD