AUD/USD analysis: strong dollar, weaker gold, dragging Aussie lower

The Australian dollar remained under selling pressure, hitting 0.7835 against the greenback before managing a modest bounce. Dollar's broad strength, alongside with the absence of macroeconomic headlines coming from Australia this week, weighed on the pair, alongside with falling base metals' prices, particularly gold, which reached a fresh September low. The pair's intraday recovery reached 0.7882 in the US afternoon, but with the price ending below the 0.7870 region, where it presents multiple daily lows from last August, leans the scale towards the downside. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart also indicate that the pair is at risk of extending its decline, as the price develops below a strongly bearish 20 SMA, whilst the 200 EMA begins gaining downward strength. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are flat within oversold readings, rather reflecting the latest short-term bounce than suggesting downward exhaustion. Below the mentioned low, the pair has room to extend its downward move towards 0.7807, August low and a line in the sand for a longer-term sustainable dollar recovery.

