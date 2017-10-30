AUD/USD analysis: still weak, Chinese PMI to set the tone

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7677

Chinese manufacturing seen shrinking modestly in October.

Aussie among the weakest, unable to advance despite broad dollar's weakness.

The AUD/USD pair ends the day at 0.7677, pretty much unchanged from Friday's close, and has traded within a well-limited intraday range, although posting a higher high and a higher low daily basis. The pair traded most of the day in the red, and an early advance was contained below the 0.7700 figure, as the bearish trend prevails, yet US negative-related headlines helped it remain afloat at the end of the day. Australia will release its September New Home Sales monthly change during the upcoming Asian session, but the pair will probably react more to Chinese official PMIs figures for October, with manufacturing expected to have shrunk modestly, but hold in expansionary levels. Readings below expected could fuel Aussie's slide. In the 4 hours chart, the price is struggling around a bearish 20 SMA, as the Momentum indicator aims higher around its mid-line, but the RSI regaining the downside around 41, limiting chances of a bullish extension ahead, particularly if the pair is unable to advance, and sustain gains above the 0.7700 mark.

Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7580

Resistance levels: 0.7700 0.7730 0.7770

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD