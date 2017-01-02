AUD/USD analysis: still range bound, but upside favored
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7583
The AUD/USD pair continued trading uneventfully in a well-limited range this Wednesday, although the risk is towards the upside, given that the pair holds near the 0.7600 level, and intraday downward moves are being quickly reversed. Chinese data and a recovery in base metals supported the Aussie at the beginning of the day, whilst the FOMC neutral stance put it on positive territory at the end of the day. The fact that the pair can break towards the upside, despite broad dollar's weakness, may make bulls hesitate if the ongoing situation persists, but it will take a break below 0.7450 to confirm a bearish extension. Spikes above 0.7600 have been so far reversed, so it will take some follow-through beyond 0.7610 to confirm additional gains which can see the price advancing up to 0.7700. In the 4 hours chart, the price has held above a flat 20 SMA, but technical indicators turned lower, currently around neutral territory, giving no clues on what's next for the pair.
Support levels: 0.7530 0.7490 0.7450
Resistance levels: 0.7610 0.7645 0.7690
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.