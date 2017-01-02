AUD/USD analysis: still range bound, but upside favored

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7583

The AUD/USD pair continued trading uneventfully in a well-limited range this Wednesday, although the risk is towards the upside, given that the pair holds near the 0.7600 level, and intraday downward moves are being quickly reversed. Chinese data and a recovery in base metals supported the Aussie at the beginning of the day, whilst the FOMC neutral stance put it on positive territory at the end of the day. The fact that the pair can break towards the upside, despite broad dollar's weakness, may make bulls hesitate if the ongoing situation persists, but it will take a break below 0.7450 to confirm a bearish extension. Spikes above 0.7600 have been so far reversed, so it will take some follow-through beyond 0.7610 to confirm additional gains which can see the price advancing up to 0.7700. In the 4 hours chart, the price has held above a flat 20 SMA, but technical indicators turned lower, currently around neutral territory, giving no clues on what's next for the pair.

Support levels: 0.7530 0.7490 0.7450

Resistance levels: 0.7610 0.7645 0.7690

